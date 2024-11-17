Bear Nets Hat Trick as Tips Best T-Birds 5-2 in Kent

November 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - Carter Bear netted his second hat trick of the season as the Everett Silvertips earned a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds at accesso ShoWare Center Saturday night.

Bear opened the scoring 1:42 into the game, sliding a backhander between the legs of Buffalo Sabres draftee Scott Ratzlaff. Bear then put the Silvertips up 2-0 with a rebound off a shot from Julius Miettinen at 6:44.

Braeden Cootes halved the deficit 1:10 into the middle frame with a rebound goal. Bear completed the hat trick at 16:09 in the second, roofing a backhander for his 19th tally of the year.

Eric Jamieson extended the Silvertips' lead 2:39 into the third period, carrying the puck into the zone on a solo effort and wiring a wrister under the pads of Ratzlaff. Dominik Rymon added a slapshot goal at 4:09, his sixth of the year, assisted by Kaden Hammell.

Nathan Pilling converted a breakaway goal for Seattle at 4:52 in the third, completing the scoring in a 5-2 Silvertips win.

Alex Garrett made 15 saves in the Silvertips' victory, his fifth of the year. Scott Ratzlaff made 23 saves on 28 shots.

