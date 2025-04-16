Historic Pitching Night Propels Mussels to 1-0 Win over Bradenton

April 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers pitching staff tied a Mighty Mussels era record with 19 strikeouts on their way to a 1-0 shutout victory over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

The shutout was the first of the season for the Mussels (6-5) who also moved their record above .500 for the first time this year. The 19 strikeouts matched the franchise record which occurred twice in the 2021 season. It was the most strikeouts since an 18-K game against the Marauders in 2023.

Christian MacLeod, on a rehab assignment from Double-A Wichita, started on the mound for Fort Myers. The lefty spun two perfect innings, striking out four Bradenton (3-8) batters in the process.

The only run of the night for either side came off the bat of Mussel first baseman Jay Thomason, as he lashed a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the second inning, putting Fort Myers ahead 1-0. The homer left Thomason's bat at 111 mph. The Mussels recorded four hits in the win, all of which came in the first two innings of the game.

Major League rehabber Brock Stewart was the first arm out of the bullpen for the Mussels and he struck out the side on 13 pitches in the third inning.

Pierson Ohl, also on a rehab assignment from Double-A Wichita, dominated the middle three innings. He allowed the only Bradenton hit of the night on a bunt single, but fanned eight batters and didn't issue a walk in his outing.

The final pitcher of the night for Fort Myers was Dylan Questad, who earned a three inning save. The right-hander punched out four while issuing a pair of walks.

Fort Myers returns to action at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. for game three of the series. Eli Jones (1-1, 4.82) toes the rubber for the Mussels opposite Bradenton righty Carlos Castillo (0-0, 2.45). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

