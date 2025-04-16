Despite Gutsy Pitching, Bradenton Falls 1-0 to Fort Myers

April 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 1-0 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in game two of their series at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday.

Pitching told the story as both sides combined to allow five hits and just the one run.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada was stellar, tossing four innings of one-run ball while fanning five Fort Myers hitters.

Isaias Uribe, Noah Takacs, and Brennan Malone combined for four shutout innings of relief work.

The Mussels jumped on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the second when Jay Thomason belted a solo homer to right, to score the game's only run and push them ahead 1-0.

While the Marauders pushed the tying run into scoring position in the top of the ninth, Dylan Questad recorded the final out to secure the three-inning save.

On the night, Bradenton's hitters had to face three Minnesota Twins rehabbers in Christian MacLeod (MiLB), Brock Stewart (MLB) and Pierson Ohl (MiLB). The three led the way, as Fort Myers' staff fanned 19 hitters on the night.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 3-8 on the season, while Fort Myers moved to 6-5. The two return to the Hammond Stadium diamond tomorrow for game three of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

