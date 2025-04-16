Offense Explodes for 18 Runs as Jays Down Flying Tigers

April 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - A 12-hit, 18-run, three-homer offensive outburst powered the Dunedin Blue Jays to an 18-2 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game series.

The Blue Jays opened the contest by scoring 16 unanswered runs in the first five frames. Dunedin's 12 hits matched their most in a game this season while their three home runs and seven extra-base hits both marked highs.

RHP Khal Stephen (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 5 K) fired five shutout frames with five strikeouts and picked up his first professional win. All five of Stephen's strikeouts came over a nine-batter span between the 1st and 3rd. Stephen threw 68 pitches for 52 strikes and picked up 11 whiffs. Over his first three career starts, the Blue Jays No. 10 prospect has posted a 0.56 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 16 frames, having only allowed one run on seven hits and two walks. Stephen's 20 strikeouts this season lead the Florida State League, while his 0.56 WHIP, 0.56 ERA, and .130 BA are 3rd among qualified FSL pitchers.

LF Yeuni Munoz (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, 3 R) notched a three-hit game with three runs scored, including a two-run blast in the 8th. Munoz's homer marked his second of the year and left the bat at 105.7 MPH, traveling 398 ft. He notched a career high with three hits and three runs scored in the contest. Munoz's 10 RBI this season are T-7th in the FSL, with all 10 of his RBI coming in his last seven games.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2B) recorded his team-leading fifth multi-hit game of the season and his first multi-RBI game. Beltre's 13 hits this season are tops on the team and T-4th in the FSL while his five doubles are T-1st in the FSL.

RF Alexis Hernandez (2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 3 R, BB) notched both his first multi-hit and multi-RBI performance of the season. Hernandez matched a career high with three RBI. He has reached base in all seven games played this season and has hit safely in six of seven, while working a walk in each of his last six games.

C Edward Duran (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB) deposited a three-run homer into the right field seats in the 5th inning to make it 16-0. After going homerless in 77 games for Dunedin last season, Duran has homered twice over his last six games.

DH Bryce Arnold (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB, HBP) launched a three-run homer in the 5th inning for his second long-ball of the season and scored three times in the contest. Arnold's shot left the bat at 105.8 MPH and traveled 367 ft, his hardest hit ball of the season. Arnold has nine RBI in seven games played this season and three of his four hits have gone for extra bases. Wednesday marked Arnold's third multi-RBI game of the season, tied for most on the team. Arnold leads the team and is 3rd in the FSL with a .632 SLG% while his 1.084 OPS is tops on the team and 3rd in the FSL.

1B Brock Tibbitts (1-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI) laced a two-run triple in the 3rd inning to extend Dunedin's lead to 3-0. Tibbitts has an RBI in seven straight games and has reached base in nine straight games. His 11 RBI this season lead the team and are T-5th in the FSL. Tibbitts' homer left the bat at 98.9 MPH, and he's roped eight balls off the bat at 95+ MPH this season with a maximum exit velocity of 110.4 MPH.

