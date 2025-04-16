Ewing Stays Red Hot, Mets Cruise Past Tarpons 5-1

April 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won for the fifth time in their last seven games with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Tarpons on Education Day at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Mets center fielder A.J. Ewing continued his blazing start to the season by going 3 for 4 with a triple, double, single, walk, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Ewing is slashing .459/.533/.730 with a 1.263 OPS through 10 games.

The Mets pitching trio of Nate Dohm, Frank Elissalt and Chandler Marsh limited the Tarpons to three hits. Tampa scored its only run in the fourth inning on a RBI ground out by Dillon Lewis.

Dohm earned the win. He pitched 5.0 innings and gave up one run on one hit. He walked two and struck out six. Dohm struck out five of the last seven batters he faced.

Elissalt pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. Marsh retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings to close out the game in a non-save situation.

Ewing put the Mets on the board in the first inning with a two-out RBI double that plated Jeremy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez made it 2-0 in the second inning with a sac fly.

Ewing drew a walk with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to force in Rodriguez for a 3-1 Mets lead.

Ewing tripled to start the seventh. He then made the play of the game when he raced home on a wild pitch and used a swim move on catcher Edgleen Perez to beat the tag and push the lead to 4-1. Kevin Villavicencio capped the inning with a RBI single for a 5-1 advantage. Villavicencio went 2 for 4 in his return to the team.

The Mets (6-5) and Tarpons (5-6) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn.

