Graham's Blast, Duo of Doubles Pace Second Straight Win

April 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Carter Graham crushed his third homer, Alfredo Duno drove in three, and Carlos Sanchez posted two doubles and two RBI as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-1 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (6-5) held Jupiter (5-6) to just four hits one night after limiting the Hammerheads to three hits, as the Tortugas moved to 4-1 at The Jack this season.

In the first, Daytona threatened to take an early lead against Jupiter starter Eliazar Dishmey. With one out, Sanchez rolled a base hit through the infield and hustled into a second with a double. A groundout moved him to third, but Dishmey left him there.

Daytona starter David Lorduy, meanwhile, racked up the punchouts early on. The right-hander issued a two-out walk in the first, but struck out two in the frame. In the second, he once again issued a walk, but struck out two more in a scoreless inning.

After a 1-2-3 third, Daytona threatened in the bottom half of the frame. Luis Leones and Kyle Henley both opened the frame with bunt singles, then moved up 90 feet apiece on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Duno ripped a line drive into the left-field corner to score both runners, putting the Tortugas in front 2-0 on his two-run double.

Lorduy returned to the mound in the fourth and once more spun a 1-2-3 frame. That concluded his outing, which lasted 4.0 hitless and scoreless innings, while allowing two walks and striking out five as he needed just 49 pitches to finish his night.

Lorduy departed for Dominic Scheffler, who recorded a quick out, but then surrendered a walk, then Jupiter's first hit, a single to Victor Ortega. After a strikeout, a walk loaded the bases with two outs. At that point, Victor Diaz entered the contest and threw just one pitch, which was lifted harmlessly to left to end the inning, as he escaped the jam with the lead still at 2-0.

Returning for his first full frame of work, Diaz allowed a two-out walk in the sixth, but struck out two in a scoreless inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Daytona extended the lead, as Graham drilled a 1-0 pitch from Nataneal Polanco 390 feet out to left field for his third homer of the season. Leones and Henley, though, both singled with two outs and both scored when Carlos Sanchez sliced a double just inside the third-base bag. A throwing error on a ground ball from Duno then allowed Sanchez to score, pushing Daytona's lead to 6-0.

In the seventh, though, the Hammerheads put together their best offensive opportunity of the night. A single and walk opened the inning, putting two on with no outs. However, Diaz buckled down. A fielder's choice got the first out at third, then a 4-6-3 twin killing end the frame as The Hammerheads stayed scoreless through seven.

Diaz (1-0) left in line for his first pro win, going 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out two.

He gave way in the eighth to Drew Pestka, who picked up the first out, then allowed a one-out triple into the right-field corner by Dillon Head. After a strikeout and a walk, Andrew Salas sent a double to left, scoring Head for Jupiter's first run. Another walk followed, loading the bases and bringing the tying run into the on-deck circle. However, Pestka buckled down and struck out Victor Ortega to end the threat, keeping Daytona in front by five.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Tortugas got the run right back, as Leones began the inning by flipping his third of the night into left field. After moving to second on a wild pitch and third on a flyout. With two down, Duno chopped a slow roller to third that he legged out for his second hit and third RBI, making it 7-1, Daytona.

Will Cannon then entered the contest for Daytona and left no doubt, as the right-hander spun a 1-2-3 ninth, ending the contest with a strikeout as the Tortugas claimed their second straight win to open the series.

