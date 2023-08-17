Historic Otters' Offense Blasts Y'alls

Florence, KY. - The Evansville Otters broke a franchise record with nine doubles while mounting 22 total hits in a 18-8 blasting of the Florence Y'alls on Thursday night at Thomas More Stadium.

Dakota Phillips totaled five hits - tying the second most in a single game in franchise history. Noah Myers drove in seven RBIs, also tied for the second best in 28 years of Evansville baseball while his three doubles were tied for the most in a single Otters' game.

Evansville totaled 12 extra-base hits and scored in seven innings. The Otters won the series amassing a season best 35 runs over the three-game series.

A four-run second inning was the first big Otters' inning. Phillips and Jomar Reyes started the inning with doubles. George Callil and Myers would both drive in runs as part of a four-run and four double inning for the Otters.

Phillips hit a 413-foot solo home run to center in the third inning for his second straight day with a homer and his 250th professional career hit.

Florence scored two in the second inning and another three in the third inning to cut the Otters' lead to 6-5.

Evansville responded with three runs in the fourth. Myers hit a two-run homer to highlight the frame.

The Otters blew the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Phillips drove in the first run of the frame with a double and Myers blasted another double to score two. A sacrifice fly and Gary Mattis' RBI hit completed the crooked number inning.

The Otters tallied another two scores in the eighth inning with a Myers double and Mattis' triple.

Reyes' doubled in the ninth for the Otters record-breaking ninth double in the game as Evansville closed the scoring with two runs in the final frame.

Justin Watland earned his seventh win of the season, throwing a quality start. He tossed six innings allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts. He did not allow a run over his last three innings of work.

Leoni De La Cruz pitched a final two scoreless innings for the Otters' with three strikeouts.

Myers finished the night with four hits, two walks and four runs to go with his seven RBIs and reached base in every plate appearance. Phillips added four runs and two RBIs with his five hits. George Callil finished with four hits on the night and three runs scored.

Eight Otters' scored runs and eight batters totaled hits as the squad finished with their most runs and hits in any ballgame this season.

Evansville continues the six-game road trip traveling to Washington, Pennsylvania to face the Wild Things in a three game weekend series. The series opener is slated for a 6:05 PM CT first pitch on Friday with the broadcast available on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

