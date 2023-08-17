Washington Drops Finale, Gateway Salvages a Game

WASHINGTON, Pa. - All three of the runs in the series finale came via homers and Gateway, in a game where the two teams combined to leave 21 runners aboard, salvaged a game, dealing a bit of a blow to Washington's playoff hopes with a 2-1 win.

Anthony Brocato homered to start the scoring in the third inning. The long ball was Brocato's 25th of the season, which broke a three-way tie on the single-season leaderboards for the Wild Things for the second-best power season ever. Grant Psomas (2009) and Josh Loggins (2003) homered 24 times in those respective seasons.

The lead didn't last long for Washington as Gateway first baseman Kyle Gaedele, with Andrew Penner on base, hit a bullet line drive just over the left-field wall to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead.

Washington loaded the bases in the fourth and eighth innings but came up empty each time. Gateway left two in the fourth before loading the bases in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and coming up empty on each of the three occasions.

Hayden Shenefield worked 4.2 innings of two-run ball in the start for Washington before the bullpen, which still hasn't allowed a run since Friday last week at Evansville, combined to go the next 4.1 innings scoreless. Justin Goossen-Brown, Christian James and Lukas Young each escaped the jams and combined to fan six.

With their playoff hopes dimmed a bit, Washington will welcome Evansville to town starting Friday evening. The Wild Things, 6.5 games back of Evansville for third in the West, will send Kobe Foster to the hill in the series opener Friday at 7:05 p.m. Evansville will counter with righty Zach Smith. It's a Fireworks Friday at Wild Things Park. Gates open at 6 p.m.

