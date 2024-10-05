Hirschfeld's First Spoils Sioux Falls' Home Opener

October 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







John Hirschfeld scored the game-winning goal to break a tie early in the second period and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede, 3-2, on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Hirschfeld poked home a loose puck at the top of the crease 2:15 into the third to break a 2-2 deadlock and give the Stars their third straight victory. Lincoln (4-1-0-0) scored the game's first goal but entered the first intermission trailing 2-1 before a two-goal second period.

"We scored off the hop and we got a little complacent," head coach Rocky Russo said, "but the best part is the response. There was a challenge made to the guys to do things better."

Hirschfeld netted his first USHL goal amidst a net-front scramble shortly after when the puck came loose atop the crease. Hirschfeld swooped in all alone, brought it from his backhand to his forehand near-post side and flicked it into a wide-open net. Darian Anderson put the initial shot on net, Matt Maltais's rebound attempt was denied, but Hirschfeld showcased his patience to put the Stars back in front.

"We had a great rush on the entry," Hirschfeld said. "We came in the zone, got a puck on the net, it ended up on my stick and I buried it. First thought was 'I gotta put that thing in because that would be bad looks if I didn't.'"

Lincoln wasted no time opening the scoring as Dashel Oliver struck just 28 seconds in off a turnover forced by Daniel Shlaine on the near wall. Oliver one-timed Shlaine's feed to the high slot for his third goal of the season.

"I think there is a lot of good communication (with me, Kohanski and Shlaine)," Oliver said. "Kade is probably the best forechecker I've ever played with. He manages to retrieve pucks like I can't believe. Shaliner is so talented with the puck. He finds me all over the ice. That was a fun start to the game."

The Stars again lit the lamp quickly in the second with two tallies 2:15 into the frame. Jack Pechar scored from atop the right circle for his third goal of the season off a feed along the goal line from Blake Montgomery to tie the game up on the power play.

Pechar's goal gave the Stars their sixth power-play tally of the campaign and Pechar his second on the man advantage. Lincoln has scored on the man advantage in each of the last four games and have scored six in that time. Pechar tied for the team lead with six power-play goals last season and is 1-of-10 USHL players with multiple power-play goals this season.

For the second time in the last three games the Stars recorded 20 shots in a period after firing 22 pucks on net in the second. Despite trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes and being outshot 12-6 in that span, the Stars bounced back with a two-goal second and a 22-5 advantage in shots in the frame.

Yan Shostak improved to 3-1 and earned the game's first star by stopping 25-of-27 shots. His 1.76 GAA is fifth-best in the USHL and his .929 SV% is eighth best.

Lincoln's eight points are tied with Sioux City (4-0-0-0) and Chicago (4-2-0-0) for the most in the USHL. The Stars are one of five teams in the USHL with one-or-no regulation losses.

The Stars return home next weekend to host the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday and then the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com and season tickets are still available for purchase by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.