Capitols Hold on to Take Down Tri-City 3-2

October 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







After collecting only one point last weekend, the Capitols hit the road to Tri-City on Friday night to face off against the Storm. Madison jumped out to a 3-0 lead during the game, and Caleb Heil and the Caps defensemen held on to take home the 3-2 victory.

Madison went 1/5 on the power play on Friday, which the one goal was scored in the waning minutes of the first period. The goal was Colton Jamieson's first of the season with Bobby Cowan and Ryker Lee finding the assists.

The Caps would add two goals in the second period. The first was scored by Sam Kappell, his first goal since his USHL debut last November. The second was scored by Finn Brink who buried a rebound off of a Mason Moe cross bar shot attempt.

In the third, Tri-City brought themselves within one with just under three minutes to go in the period. The Storm would pull the net minder but were unable to score as the Capitols took home two points from night one of the two-game series.

Caleb Heil stopped 28/30 shots sent his way by the Storm in the win. He improved his save percentage to .903 and his goals against average to 2.27.

Ryker Lee was the only Capitols player to collect two points in the game, which earned him the team lead in that category with five on the season.

The Capitols will face off against the Storm again on Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 pm. Coverage can be found on FloHockey and updates being posted on the Capitols social media pages.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.