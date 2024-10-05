Goaltending Continues to Shine as Jacks Fall 2-1 (OT) to Chicago

October 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - The story of the season has been how great the Muskegon Lumberjacks (1-1-2-1, 4pts.) goaltending has been through the first four games of the season. The USHL's Week 2 Goalie of the Week Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) was steady in the crease, but ultimately earned the loss on his record in the 2-1 overtime decision to the Chicago Steel (4-2-0-0, 8pts.)

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the first period at the 14:33 mark thanks to a quick counterattack down the ice. An opportunity for the Jacks in the offensive zone was shut down at the top of the circles leading the way to a quick rush for Teddy Mutryn. From the near side of the ice Mutryn spotted Luke Goukler cruising to the offensive end across the way. Mutryn hit his line mate in stride with a pass at the Muskegon blue line. A rapid release from Goukler sent the puck to the back of the net for his first career goal in the USHL giving the Steel their 1-0 lead.

No one was able to find the back of the net in the second period, but it was the Lumberjacks who struck for the only goal in the third. Despite not scoring on the power play the Lumberjacks held possession in the offensive zone and used the advantage to generate momentum in their favor. Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN) slid the puck to the near side of the blue line for Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL). Just throwing it towards the net Aucoin sent the puck along the ice where it was redirected between the legs of the netminder by Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) for his first goal of the season at the 8:31 mark.

Once again the Jacks and Steel needed extra time to find a winner. This time around though a shootout was not needed. With just under one minute remaining in the overtime period, Hudson Gorski found himself alone on a breakaway. Gorski received the bouncing puck on his back hand and moved it to the forehand before pushing the puck through the five hole to the back of the net.

Gadzhiev (0-1-1-0) earned the loss while making 21 saves on 23 shots including numerous highlight reel saves in the process. Louka Cloutier (2-1-0-0) picked up the win for the Steel with 27 saves on 28 shots.

Next up for the Jacks is a trip through Iowa next weekend. The first stop of the trip sends the Jacks to Young Arena home of the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday night. The following day the Jacks take on the Des Moines Buccaneers in their new home the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 8:05 pm ET and Saturday at 7:05 pm ET.

Catch the action on the official live stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.

