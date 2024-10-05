Gorski Scores In Overtime To Lift Steel Over Muskegon

GENEVA, IL - In another overtime classic between two Eastern Conference rivals, it was the Chicago Steel (4-2-0-0, 8 pts.) who again came away with the extra point as Hudson Gorski scored the overtime winner with a minute to spare to lift the Steel over the Muskegon Lumberjacks (1-1-2-1, 5 pts.) 2-1 Saturday night.

Luke Goukler started the scoring late in the opening period with his first goal of the season. He later added an assist when Hudson Gorski scored the overtime winner on a mini breakaway at 4:00 of the extra frame.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier was phenomenal once again, stopping 28 of 29 shots in his second win of the season.

Chicago received the first power play of the game just before the halfway point of the opening period after Gorski caught a stick up high.

The man advantage was improved after a 0-for-4 showing on Friday night with more zone time and shot chances for the Steel, but they couldn't find the back of the net.

Immediately after the successful kill, Muskegon went on the attack with a two-on-one, but a great backcheck by Chris Reiniger eliminated a backdoor pass option, and Cloutier made a superb stop on the chance in close.

The Steel saw their solid pressure pay off when they created a turnover in their defending end to quickly turn defense into offense and a goal.

Arseni Marchenko made a great defensive stand to disrupt a Muskegon forecheck, allowing Teddy Mutryn to saucer a pass to a streaking Goukler on the left wing where he rifled a snapshot over the glove of Lumberjacks goalie Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev to put Chicago in front 1-0.

The end of the period had some zest to it after David Klee was penalized for kneeing, which drew a crowd and resulted in Will Tomko also being penalized for roughing, setting up 4-on-4 play to open the second period.

Neither team took advantage of the extra ice to start the middle period, nor did either team get on the scoresheet in the second 20 minutes after exchanging power play opportunities.

Cloutier was tested with nine good shot chances by the Lumberjacks to the Steel's six.

Just 19 seconds into the third period, Chicago had a magnificent chance to expand its lead to two after Chris Reiniger gave a pass to Owen Tylec at the backdoor, but Gadzhiev went all out while sliding left, making an incredible save to rob Tylec.

At 6:25 of the frame, Muskegon went to the power play looking to tie the game and exhausted the Steel penalty kill enough to score six seconds after the advantage expired.

With the puck still in the offensive zone, Cameron Aucoin released a shot from inside the blue line and Teddy Spitznagel deflected the shot in the low slot to tie the game at one.

Later in the third, Ashton Schultz nearly untied the game on a look at the backdoor off a rebound, but Gadzhiev made a huge glove save.

The goalie show continued with just two minutes left when Cloutier stopped a flurry of shots while falling down to keep the game at a 1-1 deadlock.

For the second time in three home games, including a Sept. 27 contest between these two teams, Saturday's game went to overtime.

After both teams exchanged back-and-forth rushes, Goukler picked up the puck inside the Steel blue line and lobbed a pass down the ice to Gorski. The fluttering puck landed with a friendly bounce for Gorski who fired a low shot that beat Gadzhiev five-hole to seal the win for Chicago.

