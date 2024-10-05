Hawks Denied in Dubuque

October 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Torkel Jennersjo redirected the puck up and in 1:38 into overtime to push the Dubuque Fighting Saints past the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-3 Saturday at ImOn Arena.

Each team had led during regulation - in fact both teams were ahead for at least part of the third period - but overtime was required for the third time in the last nine meetings between Waterloo and Dubuque.

After a scoreless first, the Black Hawks notched Saturday's first goal as the game approached the ten-minute mark of the second. Kaeden Hawkins sent the puck to the top shelf in the blink of an eye after a faceoff win, using the traffic at the dot to screen Liam Beerman. The lead lasted just over five minutes until the Fighting Saints cashed in on a turnover. After the takeaway, Lucas Van Vleet slid across the slot and snapped in the equalizer at 15:04.

Dubuque took their first lead 1:59 into the third. Michael Barron had been turned away on a second period breakaway, however on his second similar opportunity, he made a late move to his forehand to push a shot past Daniel Moor's left pad.

Waterloo rallied with two goals in quick succession during the middle stages. At 7:03, Sam Huck banged in a chance which originated after the Hawks took control behind the net. Then Teddy Townsend struck for a go-ahead goal at 9:17, wristing home an attempt from the slot past Beerman's stick side.

Barron retied the game with his second goal of the period as 3:58 remained. All three Dubuque forwards were involved in the scoring, as Barron finished from beside the net.

The Fighting Saints outshot the Hawks 33-20. Moor made 29 saves in the loss, denying a host of odd-man looks throughout the night.

The Hawks play their next game on home ice Friday. The Muskegon Lumberjacks will visit Young Arena for a 7:05 p.m. game on October 11th. Fans in attendance will receive a 2024/25 schedule poster, presented by Karen's Print Rite. The Hawks will also celebrate the 1999 movie Fight Club on its 25th anniversary. Order tickets by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 1 2 0 - 3

Dubuque 0 1 2 1 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Kroll Dbq (high sticking dbl minor), 14:52.

2nd Period-1, Waterloo, Hawkins 3 (Morich, Deering), 9:57. 2, Dubuque, Van Vliet 1 (Morello, Desiderio), 15:04. Penalties-Morello Dbq (tripping), 2:17; Mallgrave Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 4:41; Morich Wat (roughing), 4:41; Lock Dbq (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 4:41; Nycz Wat (cross checking), 16:44.

3rd Period-3, Dubuque, Barron 2 (Desiderio, Cornforth), 1:59. 4, Waterloo, Huck 1 (Deering, Brady), 7:03. 5, Waterloo, Townsend 1 (Zaremba, Nycz), 9:17. 6, Dubuque, Barron 3 (Cornforth, Ruohonen), 16:02. Penalties-McCrate Dbq (interference), 2:18; Schultz Wat (roughing), 4:23; Giuliani Dbq (roughing), 4:23; Schultz Wat (head contact), 10:05.

1st OT Period-7. Dubuque, Jennersjo 3 (Niedermayer), 1:38. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 7-9-4-0-20. Dubuque 6-14-9-4-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Dubuque 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Moor 0-0-1-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Dubuque, Beerman 2-0-0-0 (20 shots-17 saves).

