Hillsboro Takes Five of Six from Spokane

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops walked it off for the sixth time this season at Ron Tonkin Field, as they take five-of-six from the Spokane Indians. Spokane came into the series in sole possession of first place and with one game still pending today, Hillsboro will be no less than tied for first place in the Northwest League. Kenny Hernandez is the fifth Hop starting pitcher this series to throw at least five innings, without giving up more than a run. Hop relievers have now pitched seven innings in extras this season, without allowing a hit or run. ï»¿A.J. Vukovichï»¿ brought in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the tenth, giving the Hops a 3-2 win.

Adrian Del Castillo hit his second solo homer of the season, this time against Andrew Quezada, giving the Hops another early lead.

Spokane would get a run across in the sixth, as their two top prospects, Zac Veen and Drew Romo combined to tie the game. Veen walked and Romo doubled him home, tying things at one.

Kenny Hernandez threw 5.2 innings, giving up three hits and just one run, throwing 68 pitches. Andrew Quezada lasted six innings for Spokane, giving up six hits and just one run, while striking out seven.

The two and three hole hitters for the Hops both had two hits in the game, Adrian Del Castillo and Ryan Bliss.

Back-to-back doubles in the seventh by ï»¿Spencer Brickhouseï»¿ and Danny Oriente brought in a run against Anderson Bido. Hillsboro took a 2-1 lead to the eighth.

Once again, the combination of Veen and Romo got a run across in the eighth. Veen reached on an error and Romo got an RBI single against Hugh Fisher, to tie the game at two.

Luke Taggart kept his zero ERA intact after a clean ninth and would come back out for the tenth inning.

Liu Fuenmayor pitched a scoreless and hitless tenth, continuing the Hillsboro perfect pitching this year in extra innings. They have now pitched seven scoreless and hitless extra innings this season.

Roby Enriquez led off the tenth with a single, moving Oriente to third. Vukovich would pinch hit for Curpa, bringing home Oriente for another Hops walk-off. Vukovich has been the final hitter for three of the seven walk-off's this year.

Hillsboro (18-14) will head to Everett (11-21), with game one on Tuesday at 7:05. Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620.

