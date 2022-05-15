Big Crowd Sees Tri-City Win Fourth Straight

Big hits and great pitching delivered the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-14) their fourth straight win and second straight shutout of the Everett AquaSox (11-20) Saturday night, a 4-0 win in front of 3,031 fans at Gesa Stadium.

Adam Seminaris (2-0) gave Tri-City its second straight quality start, giving up only three hits over six shutout innings. The performance dropped Seminaris's ERA to 0.35 over 25.2 innings of work in 2022. Brandon Dufault pitched a scoreless 7th inning, and Glenn Albanese struck out four in two innings to complete the shutout.

On offense the Dust Devils scored in only two innings, posting two runs in both the 3rd and 5th innings. Gabe Matthews singled to center in the 3rd, scoring Kyle Kasser for the opening run. Edwin Yon then singled behind him, scoring Osmy Gregorio for a 2-0 Tri-City lead.

The same duo, Matthews and Yon, did it again in the 5th to double the lead. Matthews' second RBI single to center scored Kyren Paris, and Yon followed with a double down the left field line to score Matthews from first, providing the final 4-0 margin.

With the win Dust Devil pitchers have held Everett off the scoreboard for 18 straight innings. Also, they've allowed only ten hits over the last two games, striking out 23 AquaSox batters while walking only two.

Having secured the series win, Tri-City looks to take five of six games from Everett in the series finale at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. Righty Bryce Miller gets his second start of the series for the AquaSox, and Dylan King goes for the Dust Devils. It's also a Red Out the Park Day, with fans wearing red and/or Angels gear receiving raffle tickets to win prizes throughout the game.

