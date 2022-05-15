Hops Get Two Wins and Hold Indians to Two Runs over 14 Innings

Hillsboro, OR - The solid pitching continued in Saturday's doubleheader against Spokane, as both Jamison Hill and Luke Albright earned wins. Hillsboro swept the Saturday doubleheader for the third consecutive weekend, as they are now 6-0 over the last three Saturday's. A 4-0 victory in game one and a 2-1 win in game two ensured the Hops a series win over Spokane.

Game One: Hillsboro got to Indians starter Joe Rock early in game one of the doubleheader. Tim Tawa led off the game with a single, his third hit in five at-bats against Rock this season. He then scored his team leading 18th run of the year, after a sacrifice fly by Tristin English, who was celebrating his 25th birthday on Saturday.

A.J. Vukovich stole second and third base in the inning, tying him for the league lead with 11 on the year. Danny Oriente drove in a pair on a base hit back up the middle, giving the Hops a 3-0 lead. Oriente had a two hit game, the only player in game one to do so.

They would extend the lead in the second on another sacrifice fly, making it 4-0 after three.

Rock would last five innings, giving up four runs (zero earned) and walking four.

Hill followed-up Ross Carver's great start with one of his own on Saturday. Hill threw five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

The Hops bullpen continued the pitching dominance, with Kyle Backhus pitching a clean sixth, including a strikeout of Rockies top prospect, Zac Veen. Jake Rice recorded the final three outs, lowering his ERA to .77 and securing the Hillsboro 4-0 win.

Game Two: The Hops scored first once again, after a pair of Spokane errors, giving them four total errors on the day. Spokane quickly tied things up in the third, as Bladimir Restituyo tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Cam Coursey doubled in the fifth off Will Ethridge and Vukovich followed-up with a clutch two-out RBI single to give the Hops a 2-1 lead. Vukovich had a two-hit game and is now hitting .302.

Ethridge threw all six innings in this game for Spokane, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned).

Albright recorded the win for Hillsboro, as he also pitched through the sixth inning, giving up just three hits and one earned run, while striking out six.

Austin Pope came in for the save, recording his third of the season, as the Hops completed another doubleheader sweep.

Hillsboro (17-14) and Spokane (16-14) will play the final game of the series on Sunday at Ron Tonkin Field. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 12:50 and first pitch at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620.

