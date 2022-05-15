Emeralds Split Doubleheader against Vancouver

May 15, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds won in a dramatic fashion in game one of the doubleheader by a walk off RBI single by SS Marco Luciano in extras, but would drop game two with pitching woes against the Vancouver Canadians.

Game one resulted in a pitchers' duel and remained scoreless throughout the frame.

It wouldn't be until the eighth inning where the Emeralds won it on the RBI single by Luciano to score RF Ghordy Santos 1-0.

Game two was a different story.

First run of the game came in the first inning scored by the Canadians 1-0.

The score would remain the same for the next two innings.

Emeralds' 1B Luis Toribio drove in DH Casey Schmitt on an RBI single to even up the score 1-1.

In the next two innings, Vancouver managed to score 11 runs to split the doubleheader.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will look to seal the series victory against the Canadians as they will have RHP Ryan Murphy vs. RHP Trent Palmer . First pitch is at 6:05 PM, 5:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.