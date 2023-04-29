Hillsboro Pitching Throws Two-Hitter in Victory

April 29, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The biggest crowd of the season at Ron Tonkin Field witnessed another Hops win against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday. Although walking nine hitters, Hops' pitching combined to allow just two hits. The Hops bullpen trio of Otano, Alcantara and Barnes only allowed one hit over four innings without allowing a run. Ramses Malave and Shane Muntz each had a pair of RBIs in the 7-1 victory.

Caden Dana made his High-A debut on Friday night in game four of the series. The Hops were able to get their only run against Dana in the bottom of the second. Jarrod Watkins had his third professional triple and first of 2023, scoring Ramses Malave.

Hillsboro carried a 1-0 lead to the fourth behind the left arm of Spencer Giesting. A walk and a stolen base by Arol Vera put a runner in scoring position for Joe Stewart. Stewart singled to shallow center field, tying the game at one.

Both starting pitchers threw exactly 80 pitches and allowed just one hit in the game. Dana pitched five complete frames, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out four. Giesting lasted 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit and no earned runs.

The Hops rudely welcomed the first Dust Devil out of the bullpen, Chase Chaney. Chaney allowed four earned runs in the sixth on three hits. The two big hits in the frame both scored two runs, a two-RBI double for Ramses Malave and a two-run home run by Shane Muntz. After Muntz's third homer and 11th and 12th RBI, the Hops had a 5-1 lead.

Hillsboro tagged on two late insurance runs with an RBI groundout and run scored on a wild pitch.

Tri-City finished the game just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. The 7-1 final was the largest margin of victory for Hillsboro this season.

Hillsboro (8-11) and Tri-City (7-11) will play game five of the series on Saturday. First pitch at 4:05 with the pregame show starting at 3:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.