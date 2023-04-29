First SWX Broadcast Tonight, Six Total Games this Season

April 29, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians and SWX Right Now have announced the broadcast dates for the six televised games during the 2023 Northwest League season, starting this evening (Saturday, April 29th) with Yoke's Family Feast Night against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate). First pitch is at 5:09 p.m. with coverage on SWX starting at 5:00 p.m.

"The televised games have been a huge success over the past decade of this partnership with SWX," said Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "The talented team at SWX capture the excitement of Indians baseball perfectly and we can't wait to share more games with our fans this season."

In addition to Saturday night's contest, the other televised games scheduled for this season are:

- Friday, May 12th vs. Hillsboro Hops (6:35 p.m.)

- Saturday, June 17th vs. Eugene Emeralds (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, July 8th vs. Everett AquaSox (5:09 p.m.)

- Saturday, July 22nd vs. Vancouver Canadians (7:05 p.m.)

- Friday, August 11th vs. Hillsboro Hops (7:05 p.m.)

Don't miss the rest of our great promotional nights this week:

Saturday, April 29th - Yoke's Family Feast Night

presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

Sunday, April 30th - Pajama Party Day Game

Get together with your favorite people and head to the ballpark! Our hospitality areas offer all-inclusive packages with food & beverage and some of the best views at the ballpark. Call (509) 343-6886, email groups@spokaneindians.com, or hit the big blue button below to book your group outing now!

