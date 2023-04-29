Emeralds Drop Game 5 against the Vancouver Canadians

The Emeralds suffered their worst loss of the season losing by a final score of 11-1. The Emeralds now have a 12-7 record and the Canadians move to 8-8 on the year.

Matt Mikulski got the start for the Emeralds and he pitched in just 1.1 innings before getting pulled. He ended the day with 4 earned runs, 3 hits, 4 BB's and 2 strikeouts. It was a tough day for the starter after coming into the game with a sub 3 ERA through his first 3 starts. Brett Standlee came in as the relief pitcher in the 2nd, and he went 2.2 innings allowing 3 runs on 6 hits and striking out 3 batters.

The Canadians were able to score 7 runs in the 2nd and that proved to be enough in this contest. The Emeralds managed just 1 run on 5 hits while committing 3 errors. The Emeralds lone run of the ballgame came in the top of the 5th inning when Jared Dupere hit a solo HR to lead off the inning. They managed just 8 baserunners during the game.

Canadians starting pitcher Dahian Santos was utterly dominant on the mound. He pitched 5 innings allowing just 1 earned runs on 2 hits. He walked just one batter and struck out 7. It was his first win of the season, and the best performance from the 20 year old. The bullpen for the Canadians was dominant as well, with 3 different relievers going 4 innings strong and allowing just 3 hits with no earned runs.

It was the first time all season that the Emeralds have lost consecutive ballgames this season. They still sit alone atop of the Northwest League Standings. They'll have an opportunity to split the road trip against the Canadians tomorrow afternoon with first pitch set for 1:05 P.M.

