AquaSox Fall in Pitchers Dual

SPOKANE, WA: The AquaSox fell behind early in the game, and despite a solid performance Reid VanScoter, lost their second straight game in Spokane 3-1. Spokane's pitchers combined to limit the red-hot AquaSox lineup to only six hits.

Spokane took advantage of three singles, including a pair of back-to-back infield singles, in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. The Indians would expand the lead to 2-0 as Jordan Beck homered in the second.

After cruising through the first three innings, the Frogs finally got to Victor Juarez as they scored their only run on the game as Hogan Windish lined a single to right field. Juarez went five innings, scattering seven hits while allowing just one earned run and striking out seven.

Jonatan Clase went 2-3 with a stolen base, his 15th of the season, and Alberto Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with a double.

VanScoter allowed two runs on four hits in four innings and struck out six. Tim Elliott, Luis Curvelo and Michael Flynn each pitched scoreless innings in relief.

Everett is now 10-8 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday, May 29. First pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m.Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on May 2. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment when the AquaSox return.

