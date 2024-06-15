Hillsboro Pitchers Blank Tri-City Bats

June 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Four Hops' pitchers combined to hold the Tri-City Dust Devils scoreless under the Friday night lights at Hillsboro Ballpark. Hillsboro took game four of the series, shutting out the Dust Devils 5-0. The dominant pitching from the Hops held the opposing team to only three hits. Hillsboro scored four of their five runs in the fifth inning, two of the runs coming from an Andrew Pintar homer.

Both teams went three-up three-down to start the game in the first inning. Tri-City threatened with a leadoff double and a walk in the second, but Hops' starter Roman Angelo got the next three batters out, two with a strikeout.

The game was scoreless until the Hops' offense lit up in the fifth inning. Juan Corniel started the action off with a ground-rule double. Jean Walters followed him up by laying down a picture-perfect bunt, putting him on first and Corniel on second. Jack Hurley came up to the plate and hit his 12th double of the year, scoring both runners. The scoring frenzy did not stop there, with Andrew Pintar hitting his ninth homer of the year to score him and Hurley, putting Hillsboro up 4-0 in the fifth. After Marcheco gave up four earned runs, six hits, and four walks, Ryan Langford came into the game, getting out of the inning before allowing any more damage for the Dust Devils.

Roman Angelo pitched five innings, holding Tri-City to only one hit. In his outing, Angelo struck out six, allowed two walks, and gave up no runs. After keeping the Dust Devils at bay for five innings Alec Baker came into the game in the sixth. Baker pitched for two-and-a-third innings, striking out two. Carlos Meza took the ball for two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and allowing two hits before Zane Russell came in to close it out for the Hops, striking out two. The Hillsboro pitching staff only gave up a combined three hits to Tri-City.

Jack Hurley and Andrew Pintar both drove in two runs a piece, with the other run of the game credited to Nefy Castillo. The pitching staff struck out a combined 11 batters and got the Dust Devils to go zero-for-six with runners in scoring position.

Game five of the series will take place at 7:05 pm on Saturday at Hillsboro Ballpark. The pregame show will start at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

