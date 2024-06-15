Update: 7:05 p.m. Start Tonight in Hillsboro

June 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Correcting last night's game story: first pitch for Saturday night's game between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and not 4:05 p.m. as previously reported. Our apologies for the misreport.

Right-hander Walbert Ureña (1-5, 4.50 ERA), who threw seven shutout innings the last time he faced Hillsboro, takes the hill for Tri-City. Righty Logan Clayton (1-2, 3.63 ERA) gets the start for the Hops.

Broadcast coverage of the game begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. both here and on the MiLB app.

After the series in Hillsboro concludes the Dust Devils return home to host the Vancouver Canadians for a seven-game series that begins with a doubleheader of seven-inning games starting at 4:15 p.m. Tickets for the Vancouver series are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

