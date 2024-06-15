Bohrofen's Blast Spurs C's to Feel-Good Win

June 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - With one swing of his bat Saturday afternoon, #22 Blue Jays prospect Jace Bohrofen broke through the gloom that was an eight-game losing streak against the Spokane Indians [COL] with a pinch-hit solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to spark a 3-1 comeback win for the Canadians at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

With the game tied 1-1 to start the home half of the penultimate frame, Bohrofen - who had the day off - was asked to pinch hit in the nine spot. He fell behind 0-2 then worked the count full before he launched a 104 MPH fly ball to right field that carried over the 30-foot wall and into the parking lot to put the Canadians in front for the first time in the series.

Vancouver wasn't done. Jamari Baylor singled on the very next pitch then went first to third on a steal and a throwing error from the catcher, but back-to-back outs threated to spoil the insurance opportunity. Up stepped Nick Goodwin, whose second hit of the day was an opposite field single to score Baylor and make it 3-1 C's after eight. It was the first time this week a Canadians hitter collected an RBI that was not via solo home run.

Chay Yeager (W, 1-3) set down the side in order in the ninth to secure Vancouver's first win over the Indians at The Nat this year and their third in 18 games opposite their Northwest League foe.

Conor Larkin's effort out of the bullpen deserves some shine as well. The right-hander logged two crucial innings of scoreless relief - his longest outing of the season - between the sixth and the eighth in which he scattered two hits, a walk and a strikeout. His work set up a terrific moment for newcomer Je'Von Ward in the seventh inning. Signed to a MiLB contract out of indy ball less than 48 hours earlier, Ward made his Blue Jays organizational debut batting fifth and playing right field. After two strikeouts to start his day, the Cerritos, CA hit a game-tying solo homer to spoil Spokane starter Blake Adams' shutout bid and even the score 1-1.

Both starters - Ryan Jennings for the Canadians and Adams for the Indians - traded zeroes for most of the afternoon, though the Indians broke through for their only score of the game on a wacky series of events in the third inning.

After Jean Perez struck out for the would-be third out of the inning, a wild pitch allowed him to reach first base. Cole Carrigg followed with a single, which included two errors on the play. The first was a throw to third from right field that hit the cleat of Perez during his dive into the bag; he raced home to beat the throw from left - where the ball had caromed - while Carrigg attempted to get to third base. The throw from home to third went into left, but as Carrigg tried to score Jamari Baylor, whose first throw to the plate during the play was late, didn't miss his second chance; he nailed the runner at the plate to end the inning and limit the damage to one.

That was all Jennings would allow. The New Braunfels, TX native went 5.2 innings, surrendered that one unearned run, scattered five hits, walked a batter and struck out five in one of his finest outings of the season.

The series finale is set for tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Rafael Sanchez looks to lead the C's to consecutive wins over Spokane for the first time this year. Coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be available on the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.