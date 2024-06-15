Batista Blast and Sundstrom Smash Defeat Eugene

EUGENE, OR: A pair of two-run home runs hit by Freuddy Batista and Jared Sundstrom propelled Everett to victory 4-1 over Eugene Friday evening at PK Park.

The game was a pitcher's duel across the first four innings. AquaSox left-hander Brandyn Garcia was dialed in, allowing only three hits across four shutout innings to begin the night.

Everett broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning. After Caleb Cali doubled, a Batista blast towered over the left field wall, putting the AquaSox ahead 2-0. Batista's home run was his third.

Eugene cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth as Tanner O'Tremba hit an RBI single. Garcia got out of the inning after allowing his lone run of the night and recovered to throw a scoreless sixth inning. He concluded his night from the mound after six innings of one-run baseball, striking out nine Emeralds while walking only one en route to earning his fifth pitching win. Garcia's ERA lowered further to 2.24 as he pitched his sixth consecutive start allowing one earned run or fewer.

After Victor Labrada tallied his second hit of the game, Sundstrom extended Everett's lead to 4-1 in the top of the eighth inning with a two-run home run to left center field. It was his fifth homer of the season, and now holds a seven-game hitting streak.

Finishing out the final three innings from the mound for Everett were Anthony Tomczak, Joseph Hernandez, and Juan Burgos, who each threw one hitless inning. Tomczak struck out one batter and Burgos tallied his first save as Everett secured their 4-1 victory.

Offensively, AquaSox batters hit safely eight times. Labrada led the charge, collecting a pair of hits, and Sundstrom, Batista, Cali, Rodden, Axel Sanchez, and Hunter Fitz-Gerald knocked one base hit each. Batista and Sundstrom each recorded two RBIs, and Rodden, Labrada, Fitz-Gerald, and Bill Knight stole one base each.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Emeralds at PK Park. Game Five is at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Right-hander Ryan Hawks takes the mound for Everett in his 12th start. After their road trip, the AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on June 18 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. Following the series against Hillsboro, Everett will remain at Funko Field for another week, squaring off against the Spokane Indians in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, June 25. Get your tickets now and hit a home run by starting your summer with AquaSox baseball!

