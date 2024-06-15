Jorge Polanco to Rehab with the AquaSox

Jorge Polanco will be in an Everett AquaSox uniform tonight as he advances in his rehab from right hamstring strain.

The 30-year-old was acquired by the Mariners from the Minnesota Twins January 29, 2024 in exchange for Anthony DeSclafani, Justin Topa, Gabriel González, Darren Bowen, and cash considerations. Polanco has appeared in 875 big league games with a career.265 (880-3315) batting average. He was the American League starting shortstop in the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Polanco finished that season with a .295 batting average in 153 games, with 22 home runs, drove in 79 RBI and scored 107 runs.

Polanco, who hails from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2009 and made his MLB debut on June 26, 2014. He is the first Mariner to have a rehab appearance with Everett this season.

