Hillsboro Earns Series Split with 7-2 Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was only appropriate that the two division leaders in the Northwest League split a four-game series in the final weeks of the season. Hillsboro scored in four straight innings and took the final game of the series, 7-2, over the Spokane Indians in front of an Avista Stadium record of 232 good doggos on Bark in the Park Night presented by University of Washington and 95.3 KPND.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kellen Strahm was the offense for Spokane on Monday. His solo homer and RBI double provided the Indians' only runs of the night. It was his third multi-hit game in his last five.

Dylan Bice hurled two scoreless innings out of the Indians bullpen. He has not given up a run in four innings for Spokane.

Jake Hoover laced a triple to right-center field, his team-leading third three-bagger of the season. He's now hitting an even .300 in the month of August. BY THE NUMBERS

Three of Kellen Strahm's five homers this season have come in the first inning. He is also hitting .366 in the opening stanza this year.

Spokane's pitching staff issued a season-high 11 walks. The hitters struck out 16 times and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Hops' reliever Nick Snyder pitched three more scoreless innings. He's pitched 15 spotless innings for Hillsboro this season and has given up just two hits. He's struck out 25 in those 15 scoreless frames. KEY MOMENT

Spokane had a chance to cut into the deficit in the fifth inning. After Strahm's double made it a 5-2 game, he stood on second with just one out for Blaine Crim. Hops' reliever Justin Garcia got Crim to pop out and David Garcia to fly out to end the threat and keep Spokane at an arm's distance.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Tri-City moved within one game of Spokane in the second half after a walk-off win over Boise. Everett inches to three games back and heads to Spokane for a huge three-game series on Wednesday, while the Dust Devils will visit Vancouver.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Tuesday is the final off day for the NWL season. The Indians then return to Avista Stadium on Wednesday for the start of their last home series of the regular season. Wednesday is Family Feast Night presented by 92.9 ZZU. We'll have $1 tickets available at the Spokane Indians Ticket Office from 10 AM to 12 PM the day of the game. It's your last chance to enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn, candy, and chips each for $1.50. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home game are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

