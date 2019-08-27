C's Strike out 19 in 9-1 Victory over Volcanoes

Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C. - Alek Manoah struck out eight over his four innings of work setting the tone for a Canadians pitching staff that struck out 19 Volcanoes on Monday night in front of a sold out crowd at Nat Bailey Stadium. The Canadians topped Salem-Keizer for a second straight night with a 9-1 victory to split a four-game series that started with a pair of losses.

Manoah, 21, was dominant in his final regular season start in Vancouver as the Toronto Blue Jays first-rounder limited Salem-Keizer to just three hits and struck out the side in the second inning. William Gaston (3-3) picked up the win offering up 2 1/3 innings of baseball allowing the lone run for the Volcanoes - a solo home run to Alex Canario in the top of the fifth inning. Grayson Huffman lowered his ERA to 3.77 after going 1 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball striking out four. Mike Pascoe recorded three strikeouts in the ninth to seal the victory. The Canadians would strike out a season-high 19 Volcanoes hitters on the night.

Vancouver's offense was aided by 13 bases on balls as the Salem-Keizer pitching staff imploded in the home half of the seventh inning walking six Canadians hitters and hitting Tanner Morris. Already up 3-1, Vancouver's lead would extend to 9-1 after the Volcanoes gifted the C's a half-dozen walks helping produce six runs.

McGregory Contreras (2-for-5), Ryan Sloniger (2-for-4) had big nights at the plate with Cameron Eden hitting his first home run of the season onto the Hey Yall Porch in the second inning. Sloniger had a pair of doubles and three RBI.

With the win, Vancouver keeps its slight post-season hopes alive as the victory combined with Spokane's loss on Monday keeps the C's magic number at two.

The Northwest League is off on Tuesday with play resuming on Wednesday as the Canadians host Tri-City in town for the final regular season series of the summer through Friday, August 30th.

The series vs. Tri-City is sold out with Wednesday's game available across Canada on Sportsnet Pacific starting at 7:00pm.

