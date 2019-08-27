Help Us Reach 200K to Set a New Season Attendance Record

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are calling on the best fans in the Northwest League to help us set a new attendance record at Avista Stadium! With just three games left, our season attendance total is 181,924 and we're closing in on our goal of surpassing 200,000 fans.

Last year, we set a new short-season club record with a total attendance of 198,423. You can help us surpass that mark and crack 200,000 fans in a season for the first time in our 37-year history of playing short-season A baseball.

Be a part of history by coming to the ballpark this week to help us set a new record! For tickets to any of the three remaining home games this season, simply click on any of the pictures below. Or you can call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

It's the final Family Feast Night of the season! $1 tickets will be available at the Spokane Indians Ticket Office from 10 AM to 12 PM the day of the game. It's also your last chance to enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn, candy, and chips for just $1.50 each! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

Celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts, goblins, and Jack-O-Lanterns. Wear your favorite costume and all kids can enter to win the chance to go on the field for the Helicopter Candy Drop after the game!

Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2019 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA. Get to the stadium early for beer specials during Happy Hour presented by The Inlander from 5:30-6:30pm!

