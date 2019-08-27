House Delivers Walk-Off Winner

August 27, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





A game-winning single from Mason House in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-14, 34-36) to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Boise Hawks (10-22, 25-45) on Monday night at Gesa Stadium. House had two hits and three RBIS in the victory.

Despite an early four-run lead, Boise battled back in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game. Jonny Homza had a leadoff double in the top of the ninth inning to start the rally for Tri-City. Homza scored the game's winning run on a headfirst slide after House delivered his clutch hit. The Dust Devils remain two games up on the Everett AquaSox and four games up on the Vancouver Canadians in the race for the North Division's final playoff spot with six regular season games left to play.

With the 5-4 win at Gesa Stadium, fans get the Papa Johns 5 or more runs SPECIAL! TOMORROW, Saturday, you can buy any pizza at regular menu price and get one of equal or lesser value FREE!

Tuesday will be an off day in the Northwest League. Tri-City will be back in action on Wednesday to begin a three-game road series with Vancouver. The Dust Devils will return home on Saturday to start a three-game series at Gesa Stadium against the Spokane Indians. Saturday there will be a post-game fireworks show presented by TOYOTA of Tri-Cities. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

