Hill's Two Homers Send Express Past Isotopes, 6-3

April 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM







Albuquerque, NM - Round Rock center fielder Derek Hill clubbed a pair of home runs, providing the decisive margin in a 6-3 series-opening triumph for the Express on Tuesday evening at Isotopes Park.

Albuquerque catcher Drew Romo launched his first Triple-A long ball, while extending his hitting streak to 16 games.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have now lost seven consecutive series openers, dating back to the final set of 2023 vs. Oklahoma City. It is their worst such streak since June 4-30, 2016 (also seven: at Sacramento, vs. Las Vegas, at El Paso, vs. Reno, at Fresno, vs. Salt Lake, at Sacramento).

- Romo is five games away from tying a career-high hitting streak (21) set in 2021 with Low-A Fresno. During this stretch, he has compiled a .409/.412/.576 slash line with 14 RBI. Tonight was Romo's third contest driving in multiple runs on this homestand.

- Albuquerque has now registered an extra-base hit in 52 consecutive ballgames, dating back to Aug. 29, 2023 at Sacramento.

- Aaron Schunk extended his career-long hit streak to 15 contests with a double. He is slashing .355/.406/.532 with eight two-baggers, a homer and 12 RBI during the string that began April 10.

- Sam Hilliard led off the first with a single and stole second base, Albuquerque's 11th consecutive game with a theft, which sets a new team record.

- Michael Toglia played his first game at Triple-A since Sept. 10, 2023 vs. Reno. He was 2-for-3 with a double and walk, extending his on-base streak with the Isotopes to 31 games, tied with Mike Tauchman (Aug. 6, 2016-April 9, 2017) for sixth in club history. Joe Dillon holds the team record with 38, reached from June 26-Aug. 8, 2005.

- Thomas Ponticelli tied a season-worst for an Isotopes pitcher by allowing three long balls (also: Ty Blach, April 12 vs. Sugar Land and Josh Rogers, April 28 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Hill launched Ponticelli's initial offering over the wall in left-center. It was the first game-opening home run surrendered by the Isotopes since El Paso's Daniel Johnson accomplished the feat on Sept. 15. Additionally, Matthew Batten (June 28) was the last opposing batter to go deep on the first pitch before tonight.

- Hill was the fourth player to record a multi-homer contest against Albuquerque in 2024, and third in the last five games. Ryan Ward connected on a pair last Thursday and Sunday for Oklahoma City.

- Ponticelli walked four batters, the sixth time an Isotopes starter has issued at least a quartet of free passes in a ballgame.

- Albuquerque and Round Rock combined to finish just 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

- Round Rock's Shaun Anderson was the fourth opposing hurler to work at least five innings while allowing two or fewer runs. Anderson left the contest with an undisclosed injury while warming up for the sixth.

- The Isotopes bullpen did not surrender a run for the fourth time this season, and first since April 26 vs. Oklahoma City. They have compiled a 1.96 ERA (18.1 IP/4 ER) in the last four contests.

- Tonight was only the fourth game the Express have played in Albuquerque during the month of April. The Isotopes won all three prior matchups, which took place in 2009 and 2010.

On Deck: Right-handed pitchers Tyler Danish and Owen White are slated to start for Albuquerque and Round Rock tomorrow, respectively. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm.

