Round Rock Kicks Off Series in Albuquerque with 6-3 Win

April 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (13-14) claimed a 6-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (8-20) on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park to open the six-game series.

Express starter RHP Shaun Anderson (2-0, 2.70) earned his second win of the season after throwing 5.0 innings that included two runs, five hits, one walk and one strikeout. Isotopes starter RHP Thomas Ponticelli (0-4, 15.16) was tagged with the loss as he allowed six runs on six hits and four walks with two punchouts. Round Rock RHP Yerry Rodríguez got a save with a shutout-ninth inning performance.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock CF Derek Hill got the action going right off the bat when he launched the first pitch of the game 420 feet into left center field. 1B Blaine Crim scored the team's second run when he worked a one-out walk, moved to second base on a wild pitch, then scored on a single from DH Andrew Knapp.

Albuquerque tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning as C Drew Romo hit a two-run home run that scored RF Michael Toglia, who had knocked a leadoff double.

Hill hit his second longball of the night in the fifth, bringing 2B Jax Biggers, who had walked, home with him. In the next plate appearance, LF Dustin Harris drew a walk and two batters later, C Sam Huff brought him in with the team's third dinger of the game. The home runs gave the Express a 6-2 lead.

The Isotopes made it a 6-3 game in the sixth inning. Toglia rounded the bases on a walk, a double from 3B Aaron Schunk and sacrifice fly from Romo. The Round Rock bullpen worked to shut the Albuquerque offense down and kept the home team scoreless over the final three innings to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

All three home runs hit by the Express on Tuesday night traveled over 400 feet. CF Derek Hill blasted dingers 420 feet and 414 feet while C Sam Huff launched his home run 417 feet. Hill has now hit a home run in two consecutive games after going yard on April 27 against Salt Lake.

LHP Kolton Ingram made his E-Train debut on Tuesday, throwing one scoreless inning out of the bullpen and earning a hold. LHP Jimmy Robbins and RHP Gerson Garabito also logged one scoreless inning of relief each.

Round Rock CF Derek Hill, DH Andrew Knapp and 2B Jax Biggers all tallied multiple hits with two apiece. Hill led the way with three RBI on the night while C Sam Huff had two.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque keep the series going on Wednesday night from Isotopes Park. Express RHP Owen White (0-2, 6.62) is set to take the bump up against Isotopes RHP Tyler Danish (0-1, 21.60). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

