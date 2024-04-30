Salt Lake Grabs Series Opener in OKC

The Salt Lake Bees seized the series opener in Oklahoma City against the OKC Baseball Club on Tuesday, winning their fifth one-run game, 3-2. Salt Lake broke the deadlock in the seventh inning with a pair of runs as Jordyn Adams RBI groundout would plate the game-winning run.

Neither team was able to spark the offense through the first three innings, but Chad Wallach drove in the first run of the game with a two-out RBI double to left field, plating Willie Calhoun from first. Oklahoma City quickly responded as Ryan Ward lined a two-out solo home run to tie the game, his 11 th of the season. Elliot Soto gave the lead back to Salt Lake after an RBI double down the left field line scored Bryce Teodosio from first. Adams stretched the lead to two runs with a groundout, scoring Soto from third. Oklahoma City made it a one-run game in the ninth inning as Hunter Feduccia roped an RBI single to right field to score Kevin Padlo. The home club was unable to cross the tying run later in the inning.

Kenny Rosenberg tallied another phenomenal start on the hill for Salt Lake, hurling seven complete innings, giving up just one run on four hits, and punching out six, outdueling Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler who took the hill for OKC as part of his MLB rehab assignment. Bryan Shaw entered in relief to start the eighth inning, giving up a leadoff walk but retiring the next three batters, including a pair of strikeouts. Jose Marte recorded the first save of the season for Salt Lake, allowing Oklahoma City to score a run but racked up two strikeouts to slam the door and secure the series opener.

The Bees start a new month of baseball tomorrow as the six-game series in Oklahoma City continues for game two at 10:05 a.m. MDT. The Salt Lake starter is TBD while Dinelson Lamet gets the nod for Oklahoma City.

