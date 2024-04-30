Space Cowboys Introduce Fauxback Look for 2024

SUGAR LAND, TX - While the Sugar Land Space Cowboys might not have been around before the 2010's, they are going through the wormhole for a whole new look debuting in 2024.

Set as a 'Fauxback' to match the style of a bygone era, the Space Cowboys are entering an alternate timeline on May 10 and 11 with Fauxback Weekend, wearing the caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 'when they existed' in the decades of the past.

Sugar Land's fauxback jerseys feature a cascading gradient of the Space Cowboys navy, vice blue and orange in a tequila-sunrise homage with retro block lettering 'Space Cowboys' across the front. A re-designed four-pointed star, normally glinting off the visor of the Space Cowboys primary logo, is retrofitted in a nod to the Astros primary star logo of the past. The star serves as the primary logo for the Sugar Land's fauxback and is displayed as the logo wrapped in orbit on the Space Cowboys fauxback vice blue hats. Fauxback cap and jersey images can be found here .

On May 10, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Fauxback Tumbler, bearing the signature new star logo, presented by Constellation. Then on Saturday, May 11, the first 2,000 fans will receive a replica Space Cowboys Fauxback jersey presented by Houston Methodist. Space Cowboys fauxback merchandise, including hats, is available now for purchase in the Galaxy Gift Shop or online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/shop.

The Space Cowboys will wear their fauxback uniforms on May 10 and May 11, and then will don these special fauxbacks for every Friday home games through August 9.

