Express RHP Jack Leiter Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

April 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Jack Leiter was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 22-28, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. Leiter is the first member of the E-Train to earn a league honor this season.

The right-hander earned a no-decision as he threw 6.0 shutout innings in his start against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) on April 25. He allowed just one hit while walking three and striking out eight. Leiter's eight Ks were the third-most he has thrown this season after recording a season-high 10 punchouts on April 12 against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

Through four starts, Leiter has earned a 2.66 ERA (6 ER/20.1 IP), 0.89 WHIP and is holding opposing batters to a .167 average. He is currently tied for the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Coast League with 33 strikeouts, just three behind Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz. In each start, Leiter has tallied six or more strikeouts.

The Summit, New Jersey native was the second overall selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University. The 24-year-old made his Major League debut on April 18 against Detroit and became the fourth member of the Express to debut in 2024.

Round Rock begins a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) tonight at Isotopes Park . Express RHP Shaun Anderson (1-0, 1.30) is scheduled for the start up against Isotopes RHP Thomas Ponticelli (0-3, 16.33) . First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT .

