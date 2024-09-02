Hill's Homer Propels Indians to Home Finale Win

September 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Indians had no runs and no hits through 7 1/3 innings as they struggled to generate any offense against Tri-City's pitching staff. GJ Hill changed all that with one swing of the bat. The switch-hitter smashed a fastball from southpaw Nick Mondak over the wall in left field as Spokane stunned the Dust Devils, 1-0, in front of 6,196 fans at Avista Stadium for Season Finale Fireworks presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

Hill's home run capped off a memorable run at friendly confines for the 23-year-old, who finished the season hitting .368 (28-for-76) with 10 home runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.258 OPS in 23 games at Avista Stadium this season.

Albert Pacheco posted his best outing since joining the Indians, allowing no runs over 5.2 innings while striking out seven. Braxton Hyde (3-1) picked up the win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief while Sam Weatherly struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

