AquaSox Walk off Indians on Labor Day

September 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett,WA: The AquaSox walked off the Spokane Indians in the bottom of the 10th inning as Bill Knight was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in front of 2,615 fans at Funko Field Monday afternoon for a special Labor Day game.

Spokane jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after two innings, and Everett brought home their first run in the bottom of the third inning as Axel Sanchez smacked a solo home run over the right center field wall. Sanchez's long ball was his fifth of the season and third of the year against the Indians.

From there, both teams were held scoreless across the next five innings. AquaSox starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse was a workhorse, completing seven frames of four-run baseball. He tallied a career-high 10 strikeouts, and walked none in his second start of the season achieving seven complete innings of pitching. It was also Peavyhouse's first time achieving double-digit strikeouts between his college and professional baseball career.

Everett brought home a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, sparking a two-out rally to bring the game within one run. Michael Arroyo was hit by a pitch, and Colt Emerson beat the shift to slice a double down the third base line, putting two runners in scoring position. Delivering the damage was Caleb Cali, who knocked a two-run single up the middle to put Spokane's lead on thin ice.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Anthony Tomczak locked down the eighth inning by throwing a shutout top of the eighth on only four pitches. The inning was one of the most efficient innings thrown by an AquaSox pitcher this season.

Entering the game's final frame trailing 5-3, Everett got a pair of runners on base to start the bottom of the ninth. With no outs, Hunter Fitz-Gerald singled and Knight walked, sparking a perfect opportunity to tie the game. Freuddy Batista knocked an RBI single to cut the lead to one run, and down to his final strike, Colt Emerson hit an RBI single to knot the game 5-5 and send it to extra innings.

Holding the Indians scoreless in the top of the tenth was Stefan Raeth, who threw a shutout inning while striking out a pair. He allowed zero hits or walks, sending the AquaSox offense to the plate in perfect position to win in walk-off fashion.

To lead off the bottom of the 10th inning, Spokane intentionally walked Lazaro Montes. Two batters later, Fitz-Gerald singled to load the bases. The very next batter, Knight was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end the game and give the AquaSox a 6-5 victory in walk-off fashion. In celebration, Knight was met at first base by a swarm of his teammates and a nice, cool ice water bath, sending fans home happy on Labor Day.

