Four-Run Eighth Inning Sinks AquaSox

September 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene, OR: An eighth inning collapse proved to be the downfall for the Everett AquaSox Sunday evening at PK Park as the Eugene Emeralds plated four runs to pull ahead and win 6-4 in the final game of the six-game series.

Trailing 1-0 entering the top of the fourth inning, the AquaSox jumped ahead by scoring a trio of runs. After Lazaro Montes walked and Josh Hood singled, Montes crossed home plate on a balk committed by Eugene's pitcher. From there, Bill Knight and Michael Arroyo knocked a pair of RBI singles to further the lead.

Right-handed starting pitcher Marcelo Perez was quite sharp throughout his outing, allowing only two earned runs across six innings of work. He struck out seven Emeralds and walked two. Perez now has 11 starts this year where he has allowed two earned runs or less.

Leading 3-2, Everett tacked on their final run in the top of the seventh inning. Josh Hood crushed a solo home run to left center field for his 15th long ball of the year. He now leads the entirety of the Northwest League in home runs, with Spokane's Kyle Karros and Cole Carrigg trailing close behind with 14 homers each.

Things went south for the AquaSox in the bottom of the eighth inning as Eugene combined to gather four runs on a variety of hits and walks. Everett was sat down scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, giving the Emeralds their second win of the series as the AquaSox took an overall series win. The Frogs finish the 2024 season with a 16-14 record against the Emeralds.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field tomorrow! Game One of the final series of the season begins Monday, September 2, at 4:05 p.m. against the Spokane Indians for a special Labor Day game. Our Labor Day promotions include a pregame picnic and postgame Kids Run the Bases, so get your tickets now and don't miss out!

