Come Spend Labor Day with the AquaSox

September 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The AquaSox are back at Funko Field for the FINAL homestand of the year. We want YOU to join us for an awesome lineup of promotions and to cheer on your 2024 AquaSox! Ã¯Â»Â¿

TODAY to host the Spokane Indians for a special Labor Day 4:05 p.m. game! Get your friends and family and buy YOUR tickets today for the only Monday game of the season featuring a barbecue, baseball, and a blast of a time!

Pre-Game Picnic: As a reminder for those of you that have purchased the special Labor Day picnic pass, food will be served from 3:00 to 4:30.

BECU Family Night: Come out and enjoy $8.00 Field Reserved tickets (Limit 8 per person while supplies last) thanks to our friends at BECU!

Military Pride Offer: Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats. Valid for all home games; up to four discounted tickets per game. Tickets must be purchased at the Front Office or Box Office.

Opponent Dog: Our scrumptious Jala-Cream Onion Dog returns this week! Only available when Spokane comes to town, this delicacy features a hot dog, cream cheese spread, diced onions, crispy fried onions, and jalapenos! Hit a home run at Frank's on 3rd and try one today!

Gates (3:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 2:30.

