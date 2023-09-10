Hillcats Say Goodbye to 2023 with Walk off Win

The Lynchburg Hillcats walked-off the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Sunday afternoon to close out the regular season with a 4-3 victory.

In the final at-bat of the season, Juan Benjamin closed things out with a single under the glove of the third baseman to plate two. Lynchburg had led since the fourth inning before losing the lead in the eighth.

It was a slow start for both ballclubs as the pitchers set the pace. In was not until the fourth inning when Wuilfredo Antunez would open the inning with a triple before scoring on a single from Maick Collado. Jose Devers would tack on a run of his own with a sacrifice fly.

The game would remain 2-0 up until the eighth inning when Kannapolis would load up the bases. Calvin Harris, who had struggled all series, delivered a bases-clearing RBI double to put the Cannon Ballers in front.

In the ninth, Angel Genao would open the inning with a double to put the tying run in scoring position. Lynchburg would eventually load up the bases with two down in the ninth and Benjamin coming to the dish. He came out first pitch swinging and pushed a grounder into left field to score the tying and winning runs.

Lynchburg finished the season 67-64 and 36-30 in the second half. The Hillcats now head to the offseason with the new season beginning April 2024.

