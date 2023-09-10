Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.10 at Myrtle Beach

For one final time this season, the Fireflies kick-off play at 6:05 pm vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelican Ballpark. RHP Mauricio Veliz (5-6, 4.63 ERA) takes the mound for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Erian Rodriguez (5-6, 6.38 ERA).

For one final time this season, the Fireflies kick-off play at 6:05 pm vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelican Ballpark. RHP Mauricio Veliz (5-6, 4.63 ERA) takes the mound for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Erian Rodriguez (5-6, 6.38 ERA).

FIREFLIES DROP PITCHER'S DUEL 1-0: The Fireflies fell 1-0 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a weather-marred game at Pelicans Ballpark Saturday night. It was the Fireflies first 1-0 game since they beat Augusta by that score July 3. The game began in a 26-minute delay and then a pop-up shower in the bottom of the second forced a second delay, this time lasting 37 minutes before the end of the game could be completed. The Pelicans got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brian Kalmer smacked his 10th homer of the season with two outs to give the Birds a 1-0 lead. After that, the Pelicans loaded the bases on three-consecutive singles before Emmanuel Reyes (L, 1-5) struck out Ismael Mena to close out the inning. Reyes got out of one more jam in the sixth inning. He allowed a single to Pedro Ramirez and then a double to Kalmer to start off the inning, but stranded both runners, forcing a flyout, getting a 6-2 fielder's choice and ending the inning with another strikeout of Cristian Hernandez to keep it a 1-0 game.

WERNER LOCKS DOWN SECOND-CONSECUTIVE WEEKLY HONOR: The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, have announced that Trevor Werner has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of August 28-September 3. Werner is the first Fireflies player to win the award in back-to-back weeks and continues to attack Carolina League pitching better than just about any hitter in the league. This week, the Texas A&M product hit .429 (9-21) with three doubles, two homers and six RBI. His biggest homer came to tie game two of Columbia's doubleheader Saturday, which led to a walk-off winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning. In 25 games this season in Columbia, Werner is slashing .341/.450/.692 and has an impeccable 1.142 OPS. The Royals' seventh round pick has seven homers and 27 RBI in his stint in the Carolina League.

CAREER MILESTONES FOR RAYO: Last night, Oscar Rayo notched another quality start. The lefty is 21 years old and already in his third season in professional ball. Across those three seasons, the southpaw has now thrown 125 innings. In 131 frames he is 7-3 with a 3.02 ERA. He has held opponents to a respectable .241 average while keeping his walk rate low to earn an elite 1.11 WHIP. If that weren't enough, he also has 138 punchouts or 9.48 per nine innings pitched.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: The Fireflies are playing their final series of the year with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. With their win Friday, Columbia has clinched their first-ever above .500 season in franchise history. Prior to this season, the Fireflies best record was 68-70 in 2017.

NIFTY NOVAS: Fireflies reliever Elvis Novas has saved his best stuff for last. The righty stranded three inherited runners in 2.1 scoreless innings against the Pelicans last night to lower his ERA to 2.89 with the Fireflies. His lowest season ERA was 3.91 in the DSL in 2021, but he's playing his best baseball in the Carolina League.

THANK YOU: Thank you for following along with Fireflies baseball in the 2023 season.

