GreenJackets Club their Way to a Victory

September 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







In game five of the series between the Augusta GrrenJackets and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Woodies were once again the first to jump on the board for the second night in a row. Scott led off against GreenJackets starter Farris in the bottom half of the first drawing a walk, Blackmon had an infield single, with Figuereo driving in Scott on a single and advanced Blackmon to third. On a pickoff attempt at first, Blackmon took off for home for the second run of the game, resulting in a double steal. Figuereo was left on second as the Woodies ended the first up 2-0. The GreenJackets scored one right back against Brayan Mendoza to cut into the Woodies lead in the top of the second as Grady reached on a single, Celedario walked, a double steal made it second and third, and a single by Boucher drove in Grady. The Woodies returned the favor in the bottom of the second with Pollard reaching on a two out walk, stealing second, and scoring on a RBI single by Scott, Woodies up 3-1. The third went scoreless as the GreenJackets went three up three down and the Woodies left a runner in scoring position.

The GreenJackets tied the game in the top of the fourth against the Woodies reliever, Drake, in his first inning of work as Boucher singled and Clarno walked, both advancing on a wild pitch before a double by Tavarez brought both runner's home. The GreenJackets continued to pack on runs in the middle innings with two in the fifth and one in the sixth inning. In the fifth, Exposito walked before Celedonio crushed a two-run shot over the left field fence. In the sixth against Damian Mendoza, replacing Drake, allowed Compton to reach on a leadoff walk as he came around to score on a sac fly by Grady, GreenJackets up 6-3.

In the late innings, the GreenJackets reached scoring position in the seventh inning, failing to score and Mendoza threw a one, two, three top of the eighth inning to end his night at 3.0 innings of work. On the other side, Shoemaker and Joseph allowed the Woodies to reach first and second, as the Woodies failed to score anymore runs. In the ninth, Mota came in from the Duck Blind striking out the only three GreenJackets he faced. Harper came in for the ninth from the GreenJackets bullpen to match Mota, striking out three of his own to end the game in a 6-3 GreenJackets victory, where Shoemaker picked up the win and Harper had the save.

The Wood Ducks (66-60) and Augusta GreenJackets (62-68) play game six tomorrow, September 10th, with the GreenJackets leading tied at 3-2, as the first pitch is set for 1pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for the last regular season home game for $5 tickets and Dogs and Dogs day presented by Minuteman Food Mart and Riverbank Animal Hospital.

