Hillcats Preparing for Red, White, and Boom Fireworks Doubleheader

June 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats are gearing up for their Red, White, and Boom Fireworks Doubleheader on July 3rd and 4th.

In honor of Independence Day, the Hillcats are putting on back-to-back nights of fireworks at Bank of the James Stadium as part of their 12-game homestand. Each fireworks show will begin following the conclusion of that night's ballgame.

On July 3rd, Lynchburg will play host to the Delmarva Shorebirds beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium. Then on the 4th of July, the Hillcats will square off against in-state rival Salem as the 'Battle of 460' continues.

Following each game, the Hillcats will host their largest fireworks shows of the season. For the 3rd and the 4th, the only place to watch Independence Day fireworks in the Hill City is at Bank of the James Stadium.

To avoid long lines at the gate, purchase your tickets online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com or by calling the box office at 434-582-1144.

