Curet Claims Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Honors

June 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher Yoniel Curet has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 20-June 25, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Curet was dominant in his lone appearance of the series on Wednesday against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He becomes the first pitcher and fourth RiverDogs player to receive a weekly award, joining catcher Dominic Keegan and infielders Ryan Spikes and Cooper Kinney.

The 20-year-old right-hander worked 5.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit, matching his longest appearance of the season. He also struck out six. Over his last five starts combined, Curet has allowed just one run on six hits in 26.0 innings. In that span, he has racked up 32 strikeouts and walked 11. This season, he is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 49.1 innings on the mound for the RiverDogs.

Signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2019, Curet did not pitch professionally until two years later due to COVID-19. He posted solid numbers in the Dominican Summer League in 2021, before coming stateside in 2022. He was dominant for the FCL Rays in 13 appearances, where he was 2-1 with a 1.75 earned run average. He joined the RiverDogs late in the season and pitched twice before the regular season concluded. Curet has allowed the opposition to hit just .179 against him in his career.

Curet and the RiverDogs head to Myrtle Beach to open a six-game series against the Pelicans on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

