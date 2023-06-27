Upcoming Homestand Highlights

June 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series win (3-1), with two rainouts, against the Salem Red Sox and will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats (1-2), the Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wednesday, June 28: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Thursday, June 29: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Friday, June 30: Collard Greens vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 1: Collard Greens vs Mudcats: 5:00 pm

Sunday, July 2: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 1:00 pm

Monday, July 3: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 6:00 pm***

The Mudcats have six of the top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system according to MLB.com. This includes two infielders, Daniel Guilarte, and Jadher Areinamo, one pitcher, Logan Henderson (RHP) and three outfielders, Luis Lara, Hedbert Perez, and Jace Avina.

Most recently the Mudcats are coming off a series loss (1-4), with one rainout, against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday and Winning Wednesday.

This includes Â½ price all wine and if you bring your ticket from a Wednesday game the Wood Ducks won, then you get a free ticket to the next Wednesday game.

Winning and Wine-Down Wednesday are sponsored by Lenoir Community College.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights and peanuts. Thirsty Thursday is sponsored by Natural Light.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

The first 500 fans this Friday will receive a Wood Ducks Poster!

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday the first 1,000 fans will receive a City Edition Jersey sponsored by Pepsi. Gates open at 4 pm, with the first pitch at 5 pm.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day.

We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Minuteman Food Mart. This Sunday there will be post-game catch on the field for kids to play catch with their dad to celebrate Father's Day.

MONDAY: The Wood Ducks will be celebrating the 4th of July on July 3rd with post-game fireworks! This will be the biggest fireworks display in Eastern North Carolina! Post-game fireworks are sponsored by WNCT-9. First pitch is at 6 pm, with gates opening at 5 pm.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 643-5305 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

Team Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.