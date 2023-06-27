Spencer Schwellenbach Named to SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Roster

June 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC The Augusta GreenJackets, the proud Single-A Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are thrilled to announce that RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (Saginaw, Michigan/University of Nebraska) has been named to the roster for the National League in the upcoming 2023 SiriusXM Futures League game at All-Star Weekend in Seattle, WA.

Schwellenbach, rated as the 6th overall prospect in the Braves organization by MLB Pipeline, was selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska. After missing the 2022 season recovering from surgery, the former John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year has dominated on the mound for Augusta this year. Schwellenbach has recorded three quality starts, tied for the league lead amongst active pitchers. He boasts a record of 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and a WHIP of 1.16.

Schwellenbach is the lone Braves representative at the All-Star Futures Game, but will be joined in Seattle by a plethora of Braves. Voting for your favorite Atlanta players is still open now at www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will take place on Saturday, July 8th at 7pm EST/4pm local time in Seattle. The game will air exclusively on radio on SiriusXM and will be televised by Peacock. SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of Major League Baseball, will provide live play-by-play coverage of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on the MLB Network Radio channel. The game can be heard by SiriusXM subscribers on SiriusXM radios (channel 89), on the SXM App and online at SiriusXM.com/mlb.

The GreenJackets are on the road this week for six games against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), before returning home to take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) beginning with a Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza! Tickets are running out, but a limited quantity are still available at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.