Hillcats Edge Down East Sunday

August 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Lynchburg held off Down East late to win five-out-of-six over the Down East Wood Ducks by winning 4-3.

Kyle Scott would pitch a second gem of the series, finishing with five strikeouts over six innings, only allowing one run. Another crucial error by Down East would open the door for Lynchburg to stay alive in the postseason chase.

It was a quick pitcher's duel for much of the early portion of the ballgame. However, after a double from Julian Brock, a grounder off the third base bag by Pablo Guerrero would give the Wood Ducks the 1-0 advantage in the second.

The Hillcats would wait until the fifth inning before cracking the scoreboard, running two pitchers from the game in the frame. Welbyn Francisca would drive home the tying run with a double. One batter later, Jaison Chourio would float a single to left that plated two, putting Lynchburg in front 3-1.

The Wood Ducks would capitalize on the Hillcats turning to the bullpen as two runs would score in the seventh on a sacrifice by Guerrero and a double from Chandler Pollard, evening the score at three.

Lynchburg would respond in the bottom of the inning as Francisca would score from third on a slow roller from Garrett Howe that found right field. Lynchburg would head to the eighth leading by one.

Reny Artiles would enter the game looking for his team-leading fourth save of the season. After a rocky eighth, he would cruise through the ninth with two strikeouts to rack up the save.

Lynchburg will hit the road to play Salem beginning on Tuesday to begin a string of three straight weeks in Virginia to wrap up the season. The Hillcats will return home on Tuesday, August 27th against the Carolina Mudcats in the final home stand of the season. Tickets can be found at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

