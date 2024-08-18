Fireflies Hold off Late Rally to Claim Series

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies held off a late rally to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-4 and claim a series victory on the road at Pelicans Ballpark Sunday evening.

The win kept Columbia within three games of the Charleston, who swept a doubleheader Sunday and distanced them from the pack, placing Columbia 3.5 games in front of third-place Myrtle Beach in the second half standings.

Columbia stormed ahead in the sixth. Derlin Figueroa led the frame off with a walk and then moved to second on a throwing error with Austin Charles at the plate. Next, Carter Frederick sliced a base knock to left to score Figueroa to break the stalemate. With Charles at third, Callan Moss smashed a single of his own to score Charles and replace him at third with Frederick with Columbia in front 3-1. Finally, Dionmy Salon grounded out to plate Frederick as Columbia brought a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth.

The scoring wasn't done there though. Figueroa bounced a two out single under the glove of second baseman Eriandys Ramon to keep the inning alive. Next, Charles smashed a double to the left field wall that with the help of an error became a little league homer, granting Columbia a 6-2 lead.

Henson Leal came into the game for the ninth inning and allowed a pair of solo blasts to Jose Escobar and Drew Bowser while recording just one out to allow Myrtle Beach to get back within just a pair before walking Leonel Espinoza to bring Eriandys Ramon to the dish as the game tying run. At that point, Columbia went to the pen again as Ismael Michel got Ramon to fly out to right to end the ball game.

Hiro Wyatt started strong out of the shoot, spinning three, one-run innings before Columbia moved to the bullpen. Jesus Rios worked a hitless fourth before transferring it to Josh Hansell. Hansell worked a pair of innings. He allowed one run and then Nicholas Regalado came in for the bottom of the seventh. Regalado worked through the seventh and handed the ball to Zach Cawyer who didn't allow a run in the eighth

Carter Trice started the scoring in the bottom of the second. He lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Jose Escobar tripled to start the inning. Myrtle Beach countered with another run in the bottom of the sixth. Owen Ayers lined a single to right to score Leonel Espinoza In the bottom of the sixth to cut Columbia's lead to 4-2.

The Fireflies start a six-game series with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

