Mudcats Split Series with Shorebirds
August 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats used another late game rally to down the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-2 and earn a split of the six-game series on Sunday evening at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Carolina (67-45 overall, 26-21 second half) trailed 2-0 in the seventh inning when the offense came to life. Yophery Rodriguez smashed a ball to the right side that deflected away from the fielders and allowed a pair of runners to score to knot the game at two.
The Mudcats claimed the lead one inning later when Miguel Briceno reached on an error that allowed Daniel Guilarte and Yhoswar Garcia to cross home for the 4-2 lead.
Delmarva (43-70 overall, 20-28 second half) jumped out to an early lead in the fourth inning when an Ethan Anderson triple brought home Griff O'Ferrall for the first run of the game. Later in the same inning, Ryan Stafford singled to score O'Farrall and give the Shorebirds a 2-0 advantage.
The 4-2 lead would hold up as the Mudcats bullpen worked the final six innings of the contest allowing just one run and four hits to help secure the victory. Jesus Broca (W, 1-0) worked the final 2.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts to earn his first win in a Mudcats uniform.
Carolina is back in action on Tuesday night as they return to Five County Stadium to host the Augusta GreenJackets for a six-game series, first pitch for the series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m.
