Mudcats Rally Late to Salvage Finale

August 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (43-70, 20-28) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (67-45, 26-21) in Sunday's series finale by a final of 4-2.

Following consecutive three-hit games, Ethan Anderson kept his bat hot as he tripled home Griff O'Ferrall in the fourth to give Delmarva the first lead of the game at 1-0. He scored moments later on an RBI single by Ryan Stafford, his first career RBI extended the Shorebirds' advantage to 2-0.

Blake Money kept the Shorebirds lead in-tact into the seventh inning as he dealt the longest outing of the season, going 5.2 innings out of the bullpen. The Mudcats tied the game right after he departed on a two-run single by Yophery Rodriguez to make it 2-2.

Carolina put the pressure on in the eighth, putting runners at first and second with two outs. Miguel Briceno gave the Mudcats their first lead on a groundball to second which resulted in an error by Edwin Amparo with two runs scoring on the play.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Shorebirds could not get a rally started as Jesus Broca shut out Delmarva in the final two frames, giving the Mudcats a 4-2 victory in the series finale.

Jesus Broca (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Mudcats with Trent Turzenski (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds return to action on Tuesday as they face the Down East Wood Ducks on the road. First pitch from Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

